Christmas Day is not Thanksgiving Phase II or a Bday for everyone

Christmas Day is not Thanksgiving Phase II or a Bday for everyone.

Politicians/media narcissists think YOU WANT to see their xmas family photo instead of Baby Jesus.

Christmas is about individual eternal life starting with the birth of the baby Jesus.

You don't have to agree, but you can listen and think.

This show is about thinking for yourself.

:) Hit Rumble + if you are a thinking person.