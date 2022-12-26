Top 10 Most Powerful Fighting Game Characters

It's natural for fighting game characters to be powerful, but these combatants are on another level.

For this list, we’re taking a look at fighting game characters that are insanely strong in their respective game.

Our countdown includes Liu Kang from the “Mortal Kombat” series (1992-), Galeem & Dharkon from “Super Smash Bros.

Ultimate” (2018), Marie from “Skullgirls” (2012), Alpha-152 from the “Dead Or Alive” series (1996-), and more!

Which fighting game character do you think would rule over everyone?

Share with us in the comments.