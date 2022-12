Top 10 Things to Remember Before Seeing Thor Love and Thunder

It's time to brush up on your Thor-related MCU history.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most crucial story beats and behind-the-scenes facts that fans should keep in mind when watching this Asgardian adventure.

Our countdown includes James Gunn Helped Direct the Guardians, Hercules Could Go the Distance in the MCU, Test Audiences Love Bale’s Gorr, and more!

Who are you most excited to see in “Love and Thunder”?

Let us know in the comments below.