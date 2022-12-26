KJWorks KP-11 - Cybergun FNX -45 Tactical Airsoft Pistol Preview

Another Airsoft Pistol Preview Video to share with everyone.

First up we have a nice lighter weight CO2 powered 1911 from KJWorks called the KP-11 The lower receiver is polymer which helps to keep this gun a little bit lighter all around but it still has good weight to it coming in at a little over 2 pounds, the grips are larger than some 1911's since the KP-11 has a double stack style full size drop out metal magazine.

You will also find some nice Tactical upgrade like adjustable white dot sights, a lower rail for accessories and milled trigger and hammer.