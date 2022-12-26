2022 Finally in the Trash Bag

Another year is behind us and it went out with a bang!

This is our last new episode for the year so we tried to make the most of it.

Kari Lake, FDA, FBI, whales, and the Supreme Court are but a few of the things we covered.

A lot is going on all at once as this year comes to an end, most of it is pretty bad looking, but there are some really good things to look forward to.

Thank you all for all of your support.

Have a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year and we'll catch you all the second week of January with some new and exciting things!