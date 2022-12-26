15 MOST BEAUTIFUL Oases

There are countless desolate landscapes around the earth and, particularly for ancient cultures, they are extremely dangerous to travel across; whether to discover new places or to connect trade routes.

Oases have, therefore, been a glorious sight to anyone passing by for centuries… and even in modern times they’re stunning patches of life within an otherwise inhospitable environment.

Don’t forget to pack supplies, because it’s time to visit some of the driest deserts on the planet and take a tour of the 15 most beautiful oases