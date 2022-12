Sauntering through Havenwood -- The Spring Loop (Nov 2022, in silence)

After working in the Havenwood forest off & on for the past 30+ years (and quite intensely over the past 3), I thought it would be a kind gift to record myself walking some of the primary trails I've been tending there and allowing you to join along online ... With that in mind, here is a "silent" walk (without commentary) along one of Havenwood's inner circuits; one I have informally named The Spring Loop ... Wishing you all great Peace this holiday season, and every season thereafter!