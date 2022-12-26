Ukrianian servicemen celebrate Christmas in the trenches, while Kharkiv actors perform for them

These actors call themselves the 'theatre battalion'.

They came to the trenches in the Kharkiv region where the Ukrainian defenders of the National Guard of Ukraine are holding back the enemy.

On December 25 Ukrainians of the Western rite celebrate Christmas with the rest of the globe.

This is the holiday of hope, so it is very important in the times of the national defensive war of the Ukrainian people against the aggressor state, which can definitely be called the evil of the world, against which we must hold on this winter.