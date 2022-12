Wasilla Winter Chronicle Part 6 "Good News and Bad News, See Ya Next Year?"

Landscape change, Bronchial terror attack...So this was Christmas.

I am so in winter mode thanks to this recent illness I will have to start over again.

THANK the GOOD LORD 2022 is almost a memory.

It has been the year from HELL...Even years seem to do that to me....I should have been a bear....