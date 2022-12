Little Boy Chases Car After Mom Leaves Him at Home While Going to School

This mom forgot her 5 year old son at home before driving off to drop him at his school.

Since she was in a rush, she simply got in the car, thinking the boy was already in it, and drove off but when the boy came out of the house, he saw his mom driving away.

He then had to run after the car, in an almost cartoonish manner.