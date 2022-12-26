Sheezan Mohammed Khan arrested in Tunisha Sharma's death case

Rising TV actor Sheezan Khan has been arrested after late actress Tunisha Sharma's mother filed a complaint and claimed that they both were in a relationship and she took this extreme step because of him.
Sheezan Khan's family has issued a statement after the actor was arrested in connection with the death of Tunisha Sharma.
Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Latest Update: From reports of the actress' hospitalization to Sheezan M Khan's mother talking to a..