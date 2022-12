Fitoor director Abhishek Kapoor mourns Tunisha Sharma's demise

Tunisha Sharma, the 20-year-old TV actress from Chandigarh who committed suicide on Saturday afternoon by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in the makeup room of her rumoured boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan, made a positive impression on 'Fitoor' director Abhishek Kapoor.

#abhishekkapoor #tunishasharma