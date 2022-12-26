Buses of Migrants Arrive at Kamala Harris’s Home on Christmas Eve

Subscribe to INANUTSHELL
Migrants dropped off at Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve
Rumble
Busloads of migrants were dropped off in sub-zero temperatures at the Washington D.C. home of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on..
Subscribe to INANUTSHELL
Busloads of migrants were dropped off in sub-zero temperatures at the Washington D.C. home of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on..
It appears to be the latest action in an escalating battle between some state governors, and the federal government, over..