Bon Jovi - "Lost Highway: The Concert" Live in Chicago

July 16, 2007 Bon Jovi took to a specially designed stage in Chicago Illinois, USA to perform the band's 10th studio album "Lost Highway", released June 19th 2007, in its entirety, live before, a very lucky, 2000 fans.

The album was their 1st to debut @ #1 &, @ the time, was the band's 3rd #1 album.