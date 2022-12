CCP Officials Dying of COVID-19; Country Overwhelmed as ‘China Model’ On Virus Fails

China is seeing a wave of COVID-19 outbreaks across the country, and high-level Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials are among the estimated 5,000 people dying each day.

There are various speculations going around on why the death rates in China appear to be higher than other countries, particularly from the Omicron variant which was shown elsewhere to have higher infection rates, yet lower mortality.