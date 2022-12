Steamboat Bill, Jr. Full Movie, with Buster Keaton

Steamboat Bill, Jr. is a 1928 silent comedy film starring Buster Keaton.

Released by United Artists, the film is the final product of Keaton's independent production team and set of gag writers.

It was not a box-office success and became the last picture Keaton made for United Artists.

Keaton ended up moving to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, where he made one last film in his trademark style, The Cameraman, before his creative control was taken away by the studio.