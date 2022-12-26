Leftists Dance On Queen Elizabeth's Grave

Today on the Matt Walsh Show, with the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Left has taken the opportunity to rant about the evils of “colonialism.” But there is one form of colonialism still happening in the world today and it is left wing ideological colonialism.

Also, Podcast Movement finally issues an apology for calling Ben Shapiro’s physical presence “harmful.” Local politicians in DC panic as illegal immigrants are shipped to their “sanctuary city.” Morning Joe tries its hand at Biblical exegesis and it doesn’t go well.

In our Daily Cancellation we’ll deal with a few recent attempts by the Left to finally answer the great question of our time.

All of that and more today on flannel Friday.