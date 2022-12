The Demon Had Been in Him A Long Time // The Faith of The Fathers

Casting out demons is a fundamental ministry of God's people today, if only we knew it!

I recently had the opportunity to cast out a demon that had been residing in a man for a long time.

What did it take to get the demon out?

How did I know what to expect during the process of exorcism?

Why did this man have to wait so long for freedom?