Footage of Lake Erie blizzard! Massive winter storm, flooding and freezing - Ontario and New York

(Note- I hope everyone had a safe Christmas.

I am just one-half hour from Lake Erie and Buffalo USA, which also borders Canada.

If freshwater Lake Erie is not frozen over yet, westerly winds or blizzard conditions can create crazy lake effect snow.

Although I am fairly protected in the Niagara area nearer to Lake Ontario, my daughter could not make it over on Christmas because of blizzard conditions and closed highways.

Hopefully she can make it down today on December 26th.

The Peace bridge between Buffalo and Fort Erie is still closed as I post this video.

In 1977 there was a perfect storm blizzard here that created snow drifts that literally covered school buses up to drift heights that almost covered some electrical poles in the more open areas.

Take care and God bless to everyone.

Pray!

Marcum – MyCatholicRedPill.)