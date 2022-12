Twitter Files exposes the Deep State's Insurrection * The Christmas Day Report (2022)

Fox News has been playing down this story with lukewarm reporting (because they went semi-woke in 2020) while CNN and MSNBC as been almost completely ignoring it, calling it "old news".

But Newsmax has been a champion at exposing one of the greatest threats to our democracy in America: The U.S. Government (aka the Deep State).