Cowboys Rumors Today: Dallas Losing Dan Quinn, Getting Sean Payton?

Dallas Cowboys rumors include head coaching buzz around both Dan Quinn and Sean Payton.

Could the Cowboys hire Payton to replace Mike McCarthy if Dallas goes one-and-done in the NFL playoffs?

Could Quinn jump to the Denver Broncos after missing out on that job last year?

Plus, Jerry Jones has made more comments on Odell Beckham and possibly signing him for the Cowboys playoff push.