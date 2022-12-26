Dangerous New York City Cab Ride

This is a real life, real Dangerous New York City Cab Ride.

This cab driver completely ignore's the fact that there are other drivers on the road.

I'm not sure he even understands the concept of lanes.

You do know what I'm talking about, the little white lines painted on the road your supposed to stay in.

I would guess the driving standards in this city would be equal to third world standards.

After a case of minor whip lash and twist in my back that still bothers me, we made it to our destination in lower Manhattan.

A change of underwear was defiantly needed after the experience in that dangerous cab ride.