Dangerous New York City Cab Ride
This is a real life, real Dangerous New York City Cab Ride.

This cab driver completely ignore&apos;s the fact that there are other drivers on the road.

I&apos;m not sure he even understands the concept of lanes.

You do know what I&apos;m talking about, the little white lines painted on the road your supposed to stay in.

I would guess the driving standards in this city would be equal to third world standards.

After a case of minor whip lash and twist in my back that still bothers me, we made it to our destination in lower Manhattan.

A change of underwear was defiantly needed after the experience in that dangerous cab ride.