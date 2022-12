THE CRACKLING CANDLE - SOUND AND FIRE WITHOUT THE 'PLACE' - NO FIREPLACE REQUIRED

I didn't even know these little things existed until I was given one for Christmas, just yesterday.

Very relaxing sound and fragrance.

This one is Jasmine scented.

If you like the random stuff on this channel, and whoo, boy, is it pretty random (Singing: "He's a complicated man, and no one understand him but his wooomaaaaan!" If you could hear me it would sound worse than I typed it) then please Subscribe and send out links to your favorite videos.