Why Christmas is a scam

This is the breakdown off how Christmas was created and give intel of how it became a massive corporate scheme for people to spend money instead of being the celebration of Jesus.
This is the breakdown off how Christmas was created and give intel of how it became a massive corporate scheme for people to spend money instead of being the celebration of Jesus.
Just days before the holiday weekend, a Palm Beach County woman almost had her Christmas ruined. It was certainly a close call for..
Watch Video'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the town, shoppers scurried to get gifts before the stores shut..