The Wonder of Advent Devotional - Day 26 - "For the World"

“Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews?

We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.” Matthew 2:2 | Further reading: Luke 2:25-35 | Reflection: The Gospels of Matthew and Luke begin with the birth of Jesus, but end with a commission to go into all the world.

In what ways can you align your life with that mission?

| Music: Still, Still, Still | Group: Eclipse 6