Katrina Pregnant? Ranbir Kisses Alia, Sushant Case Update, Drunk Nysa Gets Trolled | Top 10 News

Fans feels Katrina Kaif Is Pregnant, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate first Christmas, Shocking update on Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Here are the Top 10 News in Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.