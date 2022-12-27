Pre-Dakar Rally 2023 - Arnau Niubó Bosch, Project Leader Track Operations

Revolutionizing the sport in an energy-efficient way and being among the best in the process: Audi has set itself no lesser task for the RS Q e-tron’s second outing in the Dakar Rally.

Head of Audi Sport Rolf Michl has set Team Audi Sport a clear goal: After four stage victories were possible at the first attempt in the first appearance last January, the aim from December 31, 2022 to January 15, 2023 is to achieve a podium result in the overall standings for the innovative prototype with its electric drive, energy converter and high-voltage battery.

The concept won the Racecar Powertrain of the Year Award in December from a panel of experts from Race Tech magazine.