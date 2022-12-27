The new Audi Q8 e-tron in Chronos Gray Driving Video

Premium manufacturer Audi heralded in the age of e-mobility in 2018 with the launch of the Audi e-tron, marking the start of the electric future at the brand with the four rings.

Since then, the model has been setting standards in the electric SUV luxury class.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron now continues the success story of the electric pioneer.

As the top model in the electric SUV and crossover range, it boasts an optimized drive concept, improved aerodynamics, higher charging performance, and expanded battery capacity – increasing the range up to 582 km in the SUV, and up to 600 km in the Sportback (both according to the WLTP).

Significant updates, especially in the front of the vehicle, lend the new SUV flagship a fresher appearance.

Audi heralded in its electric future around four years ago with the launch of the Audi e-tron.

Since, the company has stuck to its sustainability roadmap, boasting an eight-model-strong electric portfolio.

By 2026, there will be over 20 and from then, Audi will only launch all-electric models to the global market.

Audi offers the new Q8 e-tron as a classic SUV and a dynamically styled Sportback, that combines the spaciousness of an SUV with the elegant lines of a large coupé.

Standing 4,915 mm in length, 1,937 mm wide, and 1,619 mm (Sportback) or 1,633 mm (SUV) tall, the Q8 e-tron offers maximum space and comfort.

The SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron are both two millimeters flatter and 39 mm wider.