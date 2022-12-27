Stellantis Spotlight December 23, 2022

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.
The top stories for the week ending December 23, 2022, include a Hurricane win, Ram Truck brand intros TRX Havoc and Jeep® readies for Jeep Beach with High Tide.
