The New Adventures of Zidkenu "Visiting Q" Taking Out The Global Technocracy Takeover

For #DEREKJOHNSON From your friends at AFR, With respect, we see Mr. Derek Johnson simply as one more narrative CONFIRMING our own growing understanding of the global situation.

By the mouth of two or three witnesses shall every truth be established, but at this point there are very many witnesses concurring with what common sense already told us, that unless the military steps in the US becomes China, therefore, we are in the midst of a large military operation.