Ukrainians celebrate Christmas despite continued Russian bombardment

Most people in Ukraine are spending the holiday season in the cold and dark.
Russia didn't pause its attack of the country over the Christmas weekend.
Ukrainians found a way to celebrate the holiday anyway.
Most people in Ukraine are spending the holiday season in the cold and dark.
Russia didn't pause its attack of the country over the Christmas weekend.
Ukrainians found a way to celebrate the holiday anyway.
null / basist / Shutterstock
Denver, Colo., Dec 22, 2022 / 10:45 am (CNA).
Traditionally, Christmas in..