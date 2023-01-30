Book of Genesis Lesson 4

Book of Genesis Lesson 4.

Adam and Eve fall into sin, because both of them misuse their Kingdom given authority to rule circumstances.

The world hast being trying to push all the responsibility on Eve alone.

But the Bible tells us that each one of them shear the consequences.

Therefore it's important to clarify what really happen .First we talk about the reaction of Adam after the falling and today we are going to talk about the reaction of Eve after the falling.

God created both to be rule and nothing we try to do or say can change that.

Why?

Let us find out today.