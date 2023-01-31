TWICE Break Down Their Most Iconic Music Videos

TWICE go through their music video history and react to some of their most memorable video looks!

From "Likey," to "Fancy" and "The Feels" watch as Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu break down their favorite outfits and hairstyles from every era of TWICE.Listen to TWICE's new English single 'Moonlight Sunrise', out now!“Moonlight Sunrise” streaming link: https://twice.lnk.to/MoonlightSunrisePR“Moonlight Sunrise” music video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKlEE_EYuNM