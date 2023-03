Teachers: It's either lose our pay or experienced colleagues

Teachers in England and Wales who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) will take part in walkouts on Wednesday threatening to disrupt more than 23,000 schools.

These strikes will intersect with industrial action from university lecturers, train drivers and civil servants, with an estimated half a million workers expected to walk out in disputes over pay.

Report by Wardl.

