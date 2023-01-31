US House Panel to Vote on Possible TikTok Ban

Reuters reports that next month, the House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a vote on a bill aimed at halting the use of TikTok in the U.S. The concern is that this app gives the Chinese government a back door into our phones.

Reuters reports that for the past three years, TikTok has been adamant that it cannot access Americans' personal data.

The social media app also assures Washington that its content can't be influenced by China's Communist Party.

TikTok issued a statement regarding the House panel's upcoming vote.

Calls for total bans of TikTok take a piecemeal approach to national security and a piecemeal approach to broad industry issues like data security, privacy, and online harms, TikTok, via Reuters .

Reuters reports that the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) has been in talks with TikTok since 2021 in an attempt to establish a national security agreement.

TikTok says it has invested close to $1.5 billion on those efforts.

The company asserts that it has a , "comprehensive package of measures with layers of government and independent oversight to ensure that there are no backdoors into TikTok that could be used to manipulate the platform.".

Last month, legislation banning federal employees from using TikTok on government devices was enacted.

Reuters reports that TikTok has over 100 million users in the U.S.