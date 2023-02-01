Republican House Proposes Bill HR497 to End Mandates of vaxes for Healthcare Workers!

How he sums it up at the end is spot-on: SO many nurses have quit, retired early, OR DECIDED NOT TO GO INTO NURSING at all, and that is the situation with my two daughters.

One is still thinking about it IF IT BECOMES SAFE to pursue healthcare in a clinical setting.

(How ironic us that?!) But she personally knows 2 people who took the vax shots and ended up with myocarditis, a life-long condition.

She said, "It's not worth the risk." I agree.

No hospital should mandate this for workers OR for students.