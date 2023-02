Daily Dose of Daryl 23.02.02 Don't Drag Me Bro, Meteorology vs. Propaganda, Pistol Brace Update

Author Daryl E.J.

Simmons shares the hard truths behind the headlines and issues the DNC Agenda Mainstream Network (DAMN) media outlets won't discuss.

State Rep.

Kevin West introduces a bill which would prohibit children from attending drag shows - and the crossdressers are in a tizzy.

Weather misinformation is still misinformation.

The ATF's "rule" took effect this week, and millions of Americans are asking, "Now what?"