ChatGPT Will Change EVERYTHING - In The Tank #383

The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 383 of the In The Tank Podcast.

You have probably heard at least a little bit about ChatGPT - an AI language model developed by OpenAI.

I can assure you, you have not heard about it enough.

This technology is going to drastically alter the landscape of many industries.

The ITT crew discusses the potential of this new technology and talk about the implications it may have on our society.

Also, we cover further confirmation that the media has gone off the deep end in the past several years in regards to bias.