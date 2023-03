Doja Cat Defends Britney Spears, Taylor Lautner Opens Up About Taylor Swift & More I Billboard News

Doja Cat defends Britney Spears, Taylor Lautner opens up about Taylor Swift’s famous VMA moment with Kanye West, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees are released, we recap our Billboard’s Power 100 Party, tease our upcoming interview with Latto and more!