Abducted by Aliens UFO Encounters of the 4th Kind

Abducted by Aliens UFO Encounters of the 4th Kind Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Are we being taken by beings from outer space or another dimension?

A troubling phenomenon has been occurring for centuries - countless individuals have very real memories of being taken secretly against their will by Alien entities, many being subjected to complex physical and psychological procedures.

A large number of experiencers tell tragic tales of being taken against their will which is frightening enough, but what if our own government is aware of abductions and is powerless to prevent it?

What is the depth to this conspiracy and what do the government and military factions know?

We may never know the full agenda of the beings responsible for alien abductions, however, with each new case we gain more knowledge of the alien agenda, and we become better prepared for the day when we will have full disclosure that we are clearly not alone.

ONE LINER - Are we being taken by beings from outer space or another dimension?

Countless individuals have very real memories of being taken secretly against their will by Alien entities.

What is the depth to this conspiracy and what do the government and military factions know?

We may never know the full agenda of the beings responsible for alien abductions, however, with each new case we gain more knowledge of the alien agenda, and we become better prepared for the day when we will have full disclosure that we are clearly not alone.

Director: J.

Michael Long Writer: Warren Croyle Stars: Roger Emery, Paul Hughes, Steven Jones