Quick Look, Marvel's Spiderman (with commentary)

Time for another episode of Quick Look.

This time we are looking at Marvel Spiderman.

This is a single player third person action game.

You play as the world famous super hero Spiderman.

Trying to live a double life, as both Peter Parker and his super hero identity Spiderman.

The game is good but not as good as most people claim.

I recommend but barely.

I won't spoil the story so no worries.

