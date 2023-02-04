Up to IOC to decide if Russia competes, head of Paris Olympics says

Ukraine has stepped up efforts to lobby international sports leaders against Russian participation in next year’s Paris Olympics as indications mount that the games could see the biggest boycott since the Cold War.
Ukraine has stepped up efforts to lobby international sports leaders against Russian participation in next year’s Paris Olympics as indications mount that the games could see the biggest boycott since the Cold War.
The head of the Paris 2024 Olympics Tony Estanguet said on Friday (February 3) it was for the International Olympic Committee (IOC)..