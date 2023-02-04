Putin orders Russian Army to ‘stop Kyiv from targeting borders with U.S. rockets’ in new mission

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set a new mission for his military.

The Russian President has ordered the army to 'eliminate the possibility' of Ukrainian forces bombing the country’s border regions.

Putin's comments came after Ukrainian shelling struck near a pipeline in Bryansk.

On January 31 as well, Belgorod and Bryansk reported two Ukrainian artillery strikes each.

Vladimir Putin's new goal comes in the midst of reports that the Joe Biden administration is prepping to give Ukraine longer-range rockets.

U.S long-range rockets will give Kyiv's forces the capability to hit targets beyond the front lines, from Ukrainian soil into Russian territory.

Watch this report for more.