Rashida the Ogre Unleashes Fury in the Swamp Kingdom

In the swamp kingdom, lawmakers gathered to discuss the fate of Princess Ilhan Omar, who had come under fire from some members of the royal court.

Some of her allies, the Donkey and Puss in Boots, claimed that the evil Lord Farquaad was targeting her based on her appearance and beliefs.

But other knights, such as Sir John and Sir Lindsey, argued that she should be banished from the House Foreign Affairs Committee for her controversial remarks.