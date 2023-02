Talks on Ukraine's EU entry 'possible' this year, Zelensky says

After hosting a summit with hosting European Union chief Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that it was "possible" to start official talks on Ukraine joining the EU as soon as this year.

Zelensky has long pressed for a speedy accession to the EU as Ukraine fends off Russia's nearly year-long invasion.