A Spy Among Friends

A Spy Among Friends Trailer - Limited Series on EPIX - Plot Synopsis: Based on the New York Times best-selling book written by Ben Macintyre, the six-episode series dramatizes the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends.

Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history.

This is a story of intimate duplicity, loyalty, trust, and treachery.

Philby's deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence.

Directed by Nick Murphy starring Guy Pearce, Damian Lewis, Anna Maxwell Martin, Adrian Edmondson, Stephen Kunken, Nicholas Rowe, Edward Baker-Duly, Anastasia Hille, Radoslaw Kaim release date March 12, 2023 (on MGM Plus, formerly known as EPIX)