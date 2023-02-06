MUST WATCH - WHY THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS , NO OBSERVABLE DATA

This video is on youtube but I posted it here because it will be taken down.

Climate science is science fiction.

How can you make a statement like this ?

Simply there is no observable data to back up the climate crisis.

People are living longer, extreme poverty is declining, food crop yields are increasing, number of people perishing from natural disasters etc etc etc.

On every metric other than CO2 emissions the data shows that people today are way better off on so many levels than generations past.

The Climate emergency is a political creation being used to force change global societal change from capitalism to socialism, making rich countries poorer and poor countries even poorer.