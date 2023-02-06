My Daily Battle With 'Butterfly Skin' | BORN DIFFERENT

BORN with EB (Epidermolysis Bullosa), Ariana's morning routine is different to many.

Inviting Truly into her home, Ariana gave us a glimpse into how she starts the day.

The TikTok creator starts off by checking her DMs and comments, before washing her face and applying an SPF.

Ariana told Truly: "Sunscreen is really important to wear because my condition is really prone to sun sensitivity." With such fragile skin, Ariana often gets blisters which she has to treat and dress on a daily basis.

Finally, Ariana does herself glam for the day, explaining: "I love putting on makeup, because no matter how down or in pain I am, I feel beautiful and confident."