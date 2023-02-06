My Daily Battle With 'Butterfly Skin' | BORN DIFFERENT
BORN with EB (Epidermolysis Bullosa), Ariana&apos;s morning routine is different to many.

Inviting Truly into her home, Ariana gave us a glimpse into how she starts the day.

The TikTok creator starts off by checking her DMs and comments, before washing her face and applying an SPF.

Ariana told Truly: &quot;Sunscreen is really important to wear because my condition is really prone to sun sensitivity.&quot; With such fragile skin, Ariana often gets blisters which she has to treat and dress on a daily basis.

Finally, Ariana does herself glam for the day, explaining: &quot;I love putting on makeup, because no matter how down or in pain I am, I feel beautiful and confident.&quot;