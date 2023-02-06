Kim Petras Makes History As Transgender Grammy Winner

'Billboard' reports that Sam Smith and Kim Petras took home the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for their song, "Unholy," on Feb.

5.

The achievement made Petras the first openly transgender woman to win the award.

Smith asked Petras to accept the award for the both of them because of the historic milestone.

Oh my gosh, thank you so much.

This has been such an incredible, incredible journey for me, Kim Petras, via statement.

Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I am the first transgender woman to win this award.

, Kim Petras, via statement.

I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight, Kim Petras, via statement.

Petras went on to thank electronic artist Sophie, who died in 2021, Madonna and her mother.

I grew up next to a highway… and my mother believed that I was a girl, and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support, Kim Petras, via statement.

Everyone who believed in me to this point, I love you so much.

, Kim Petras, via statement.

"Unholy" was at the top of the 'Billboard' Hot 100 in October 2022.

It stayed at the top of the Global 200 chart for four weeks and claimed the top spot on the Pop Airplay chart for six weeks.

