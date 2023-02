MUST WATCH: Love Island's Zara Deniz SPILLS ALL THE TEA!!

MUST WATCH: Love Island's Zara Deniz SPILLS ALL THE TEA!!

Our Jodie McCallum pulled Zara for a chat & they discussed her time in the villa chatting EVERYTHING from her drama with Tom, the beef with Olivia and the islander that's caught her eye.

Would you like to see Zara back in the villa?

Report by Mccallumj.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn